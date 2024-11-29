Left Menu

Universities Urge Caution: Travel Warnings Issued Amid Trump Inauguration

Several American universities have advised international students and staff to return to the US before Trump's inauguration. Concerns over potential travel bans under his administration prompted this advisory. With India now leading as the top origin country for international students, universities aim to prevent travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:13 IST
In light of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, several American universities have issued travel advisories to their international students and staff. These advisories urge them to consider returning to the United States before January 20 to avoid potential travel disruptions.

Concerns arise from the possibility of executive orders targeting immigration policies, reminiscent of travel bans signed during Trump's first term in 2017. Universities like Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Massachusetts, Amherst, warn that such changes could affect visa processing times and students' ability to return.

Data shows a rising number of Indian students in the U.S., surpassing Chinese counterparts for the first time since 2009. This shift underscores the importance of safeguarding the educational journey of international scholars amid shifting political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

