Engineering success: Peon in Chhattisgarh cracks state civil services exam

By sheer dint of hard work and dedication, a peon with mechanical engineering degree has cracked the tough Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) examination and set an example for young aspirants.

Shailendra Kumar Bandhe, employed at the CGPSC office in capital Raipur since the last seven months, aced the Chhattisgarh civil services exam in his fifth attempt and will now be appointed as an assistant commissioner (state tax).

The 29-year-old, who cleared the CGPSC-2023 exam, results of which were declared last week, with 73rd rank in the general category and 2nd spot in the reserved category, credited his parents for his success.

Bandhe said his parents supported him at every step and stood by him in every decision.

''In May this year, I got appointed as a peon at the CGPSC office. Then, I had cleared the CGPSC-2023 preliminary examination held in February this year. I continued my preparation for the Mains as I wanted to become an officer,'' he told PTI Videos on Friday.

Bandhe, who comes from a Scheduled Caste community, originally hails from a farming family in Bitkuli village of Bilaspur district. His family is now settled in Raipur.

He completed his schooling in Raipur and then studied B Tech (mechanical engineering) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur. After obtaining engineering degree from a reputed institute, Bandhe could have got a well-paid job in the private sector, but he chose not to appear in placement interviews as he aspired to be a government employee.

Bandhe shared that he got inspired by one of his super seniors at NIT Raipur, Himachal Sahu, who secured the first rank in CGPSC-2015 examination, and started preparations for civil services.

He could not realize his dream in first four attempts, but failures did not dishearten him and only encouraged him to work even more harder.

''I failed the preliminary examination in the first attempt and in the next, I could not clear the Mains exam. In the 3rd and 4th attempts, I qualified for interview, but could not crack it. Finally, the fifth attempt brought cheers to me,'' Bandhe said with a glint in his eyes.

The soon to be assistant commissioner said he opted for peon's job to financially support his family, but continued his preparations for the state civil services.

''No job is big or small as every position has dignity. Be it a peon or deputy collector, in every job one has to work with honesty and responsibility,'' he said when asked whether he was uncomfortable working as a class 4 employee.

He maintained he faced taunts from people while working as a peon, but their uncharitable comments did not dent his confidence or self-respect.

''Some people used to taunt me and make fun of me for working as a peon, but I didn't pay heed to them. My parents, family and office always supported me and encouraged me,'' he added.

His father, Santram Bandhe, a farmer, said he salutes the hard work and dedication of his son who had been preparing for a government job for the last five years.

''I hope my son will be an inspiration for all those who are working hard to get a government job and serve the nation,'' he added.

