Class XII student shoots dead principal in school in MP's Chhatarpur; flees

PTI | Chhatapur | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A Class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon and fled from the spot in the deceased's scooter along with an associate, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the firing incident took place at the entrance of the school's toilet around 1:30pm.

The alleged shooter and his associate, who is also a student of the same institution, escaped from the spot in the deceased's scooter, Jain informed.

Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot dead when he reached the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School, where was principal for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

Saxena was shot in the head and he died on the spot, Prajapati added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

