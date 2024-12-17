Left Menu

Fraudulent Affiliation: Schools Submit Fake Land Documents to CBSE

Two schools in Delhi, Manava Bhawna Public School and Sat Saheb Public School, have been caught submitting forged land documents to gain CBSE affiliation. The Central Board of Secondary Education discovered the forgery during a routine document verification process and has reported the schools to the police for legal action.

Two schools in Delhi have found themselves embroiled in controversy after submitting fraudulent land documents to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a bid to secure affiliation. The deception was uncovered during a stringent verification process conducted by the board.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta revealed that applications from Manava Bhawna Public School in Burari, and Sat Saheb Public School in Uttam Nagar, were flagged when land certificates were sent for verification. It was discovered that these documents had not been issued by legitimate authorities.

In light of the findings, the CBSE has lodged a complaint with the police, seeking necessary legal action against the schools for submitting fake or forged documents. The case underscores the board's commitment to maintaining integrity within the system.

