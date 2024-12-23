Left Menu

Alliance University Celebrates Innovation and Academic Excellence at 13th Convocation

Alliance University's 13th Convocation honored over 1,145 graduates and awarded honorary doctorates to notable dignitaries. The event featured speeches from esteemed guests highlighting the importance of lifelong learning, adaptability, and innovation. The ceremony underscored the university's dedication to academic excellence and its significant role in global higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alliance University recently held its 13th Convocation in Bengaluru, marking the academic achievements of 1,145 graduates who received degrees across various disciplines. The event was adorned by esteemed guests, including His Excellency Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai, the Hon'ble Governor of Goa, who served as the Chief Guest.

In recognition of their distinguished contributions to their fields, honorary doctorates were awarded to individuals such as His Excellency Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai, Padma Bhushan Dr. VK Saraswat, Padma Shri Anju Bobby George, and Shri Prakash Rao. The ceremony celebrated not only academic success but also the innovation and excellence of the graduates.

Speakers, including Shri Priyank Mallikarjun Kharge and G. Satheesh Reddy, emphasized the transformative power of education and urged graduates to embrace lifelong learning and adaptability. Alliance University reaffirmed its commitment to advancing educational innovation and excellence, positioning its alumni to make significant contributions to the nation and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

