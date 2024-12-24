Left Menu

Annamalai defends Centre's decision to scrap 'no detention policy' for classes 5 and 8

However, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said that the state would continue to implement the policy up to Class 8.The Centres move to allow schools to detain students who fail the year-end exams has raised concerns, especially among children from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may face barriers in continuing their education.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai on Tuesday defended the Centre's decision to do away with the 'no-detention policy' for Classes 5 and 8 students, saying the move is aimed at enhancing the quality of education.

Annamalai noted that the quality of education is measured by two key factors: how effectively teachers teach and whether students understand and learn their subjects. He explained, ''The quality of education should be assessed based on these two concepts. Students must be able to comprehend their subjects without obstacles and to ensure this, we need to focus on the quality of education.'' Annamalai's remarks came a day after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in central government-run schools, allowing them to fail those who do not clear the year-end exams. Despite opposition from the Tamil Nadu government, the BJP leader pointed out that the union government's goal was to balance both quantity and quality in education.

He also addressed the issue of students being held back if they fail to clear exams in Class 5 or 8, emphasising that the intention behind this policy change was to enhance educational standards.

Following an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 16 states and two Union Territories have already scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for these grades. However, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said that the state would continue to implement the policy up to Class 8.

The Centre's move to allow schools to detain students who fail the year-end exams has raised concerns, especially among children from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may face barriers in continuing their education. Minister Poyyamozhi termed the change as ''regrettable,'' highlighting the potential hardships it could cause for children in poor families.

