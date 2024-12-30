Chaya M.V. Wins Prestige: SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14 Champions Young Linguists

The prestigious SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14 concluded with a spectacular finale in Kolkata, where Chaya M.V. from Presidency School, Bangalore, emerged as the national champion. The competition, held in association with Mirchi, witnessed participation from over 200,000 students spanning 500 schools in 30 cities, showcasing a remarkable display of linguistic talent.

The event celebrated not only the accuracy and precision of the spellers but also their unique personalities. Hosted by actress and presenter Mandira Bedi, the competition offered the winner a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong. The success of the event highlights the enormity of India's largest spelling competition and its dedication to nurturing future leaders.

Top executives from SBI Life Insurance and ENIL expressed their pride and commitment to empowering young individuals through early opportunities, aligning with the company's core philosophy. This initiative is a testament to their resolve in supporting youth progress and excellence, providing a platform for unparalleled growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)