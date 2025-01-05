Madhya Pradesh's Renaming Initiative Reflects Public Sentiment
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the renaming of three villages in Ujjain district based on public sentiment. At a function inaugurating the CM Rise School, minister hailed educational investments and a floating solar power plant. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised development strides in education and renewable energy.
In a move reflecting public sentiment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced renaming three villages in Ujjain district. Gajnikhedi Panchayat will be called Chamunda Mata village, Jahangirpur becomes Jagdishpur, and Maulana village is now Vikram Nagar.
During the inauguration of the CM Rise School in Badnagar, Yadav highlighted the importance of naming towns considering public emotions. He also honored late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an alumnus, by naming the school after him.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised Madhya Pradesh for its educational initiatives and planned floating solar power plant, emphasizing these advances would bolster the state's power and economic status. With a Rs 40 crore investment, the educational improvements mark a significant development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
