Vineet Joshi Assumes Charge as Secretary of Department of Higher Education

Shri Vineet Joshi has officially assumed charge as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education today, at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Upon taking office, Shri Joshi engaged in discussions with senior officials of the Ministry to review the ongoing initiatives and set the stage for his strategic vision for the education sector.

Before his appointment as Secretary, Shri Joshi served as the Chief Secretary of Manipur, where he played a crucial role in governance and development. He has also held several key positions in the education sector, including:

Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), where he oversaw the implementation of entrance exams for higher education.

Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), contributing to the development of national education standards and policies.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education, where he worked on various educational reforms.

Shri Joshi brings with him a rich and diverse experience in the education sector, making him well-equipped to steer higher education initiatives forward.

Educational Qualifications

Shri Joshi is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, where he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, he holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, which complements his extensive administrative experience with strong managerial expertise.

In his new role, Shri Joshi is expected to focus on strengthening higher education institutions, enhancing the quality of education, and supporting innovative learning models in line with national goals for education excellence.