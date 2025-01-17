China's Population Crisis: Unfolding Challenges and Strategic Interventions

China's population has declined for a third consecutive year in 2024, with the number of deaths surpassing births, experts warn the situation may worsen over time.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total population fell by 1.39 million to 1.408 billion in 2024 from 1.409 billion in 2023, highlighting concerns over potential economic struggles for the world's second-largest economy due to declining workers and consumers. Rising costs of elderly care and retirement benefits are projected to further burden local governments.

Authorities have introduced measures to boost the birth rate, including educational reforms and resource allocations. However, societal shifts, economic challenges, and gender norms continue to obstruct progress. The long-term impact is substantial, with projections indicating a significant decrease in women of reproductive age and increased pressure on pension systems.

