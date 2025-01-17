Left Menu

China's Population Crisis: Unfolding Challenges and Strategic Interventions

China's population declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, with deaths exceeding births. The total population dropped by 1.39 million. Birth rates rose slightly but remain impacted by urbanization, economic factors, and social norms. The government is implementing measures to address population issues and encourage childbearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:33 IST
China's Population Crisis: Unfolding Challenges and Strategic Interventions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's population has declined for a third consecutive year in 2024, with the number of deaths surpassing births, experts warn the situation may worsen over time.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total population fell by 1.39 million to 1.408 billion in 2024 from 1.409 billion in 2023, highlighting concerns over potential economic struggles for the world's second-largest economy due to declining workers and consumers. Rising costs of elderly care and retirement benefits are projected to further burden local governments.

Authorities have introduced measures to boost the birth rate, including educational reforms and resource allocations. However, societal shifts, economic challenges, and gender norms continue to obstruct progress. The long-term impact is substantial, with projections indicating a significant decrease in women of reproductive age and increased pressure on pension systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025