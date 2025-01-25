Empowering Tomorrow: Mangaluru's Inaugural Children's Model Parliament
Mangaluru hosted its first children's model parliament, organized by the Centre for Integrated Learning and SDM School. The event replicated real parliamentary procedures, involving students in various roles. Key figures emphasized the importance of such engagements for understanding governance and fostering responsible citizenship among young people.
Mangaluru marked a significant milestone on Saturday by hosting its inaugural children's model parliament.
The event was spearheaded by the Centre for Integrated Learning in partnership with SDM School and Mangaluru City Corporation, replicating key parliamentary activities and procedures.
Participants included young students in crucial roles, discussing contemporary issues like NEP 2020 and child labor while learning the intricacies of governance.
