Left Menu

Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary: A Solemn Commemoration

World leaders and Auschwitz survivors will gather to mark the 80th anniversary of the Nazi German death camp's liberation. The event, likely one of the last with survivors present, emphasizes listening to their testimonies. The ceremony features major global leaders and takes place at the former camp site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:06 IST
Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary: A Solemn Commemoration

World leaders and Auschwitz survivors will convene on Monday to observe the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp by Soviet forces. This event is considered one of the last significant gatherings of its kind, with survivors directly participating.

The commemoration at the site, located in what was Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, is expected to draw participants such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's King Charles, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Israel's representation will come from Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

According to Pawel Sawicki, spokesperson for the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, political leaders will not deliver speeches, opting instead to listen to survivor testimonies. The occasion underscores the importance of learning from those who endured the camp horrors. A freight train car, symbolizing the anniversary, will be stationed at the gate entrance as part of the memorial setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025