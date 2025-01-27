Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary: A Solemn Commemoration

World leaders and Auschwitz survivors will convene on Monday to observe the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp by Soviet forces. This event is considered one of the last significant gatherings of its kind, with survivors directly participating.

The commemoration at the site, located in what was Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, is expected to draw participants such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's King Charles, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Israel's representation will come from Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

According to Pawel Sawicki, spokesperson for the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, political leaders will not deliver speeches, opting instead to listen to survivor testimonies. The occasion underscores the importance of learning from those who endured the camp horrors. A freight train car, symbolizing the anniversary, will be stationed at the gate entrance as part of the memorial setup.

