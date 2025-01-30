Left Menu

Bishop Retires Amid Allegations

John Perumbalath, a Church of England bishop from the Liverpool diocese, has retired following sexual assault allegations. These claims were made public through a Channel 4 News report, which Perumbalath has denied, citing cooperation with the Church's National Safeguarding Team investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:28 IST
A prominent Church of England bishop, John Perumbalath, has stepped down, the Liverpool diocese confirmed on Thursday.

This development follows a Channel 4 News report alleging his involvement in sexual assault incidents.

Perumbalath has denied the accusations of assaulting a woman and harassing a fellow bishop, emphasizing his compliance with the Church's National Safeguarding Team inquiries.

