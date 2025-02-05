Odisha Governor Highlights Role of Technical Education in India's Progress

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati emphasized the pivotal role technical education plays in societal progress, addressing students and faculty at Biju Patnaik University of Technology's 11th convocation on Wednesday.

Governor Kambhampati cited India's advances in semiconductor technology, AI, and space missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan as testaments to the nation's technical prowess.

He called for industry-academia collaboration, urging graduates to embrace resilience and innovation, aligning with government initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to contribute to India's technological growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)