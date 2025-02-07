Mission Vatsalya: Addressing Special Needs in India's Child Care Institutions
The Minister of State for Women and Child Development revealed that out of 2,450 child care institutions in India, only 199 cater to children with special needs. Twelve states lack special needs facilities. Mission Vatsalya guidelines provide specific units for special needs children. Measures to address beggary and malnutrition are also underway.
The Indian government has recognized a significant gap in child care institutions (CCIs) catering to children with special needs. Of the 2,450 CCIs across the nation, only 199 meet this requirement, indicating a severe shortage in specialized care for vulnerable children.
Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, disclosed this information to the Lok Sabha, highlighting that 12 states and union territories currently lack any CCI facilities dedicated to children with special needs.
Furthermore, data reveals concerning statistics on child health, with high rates of stunting, wasting, and underweight conditions among children in Anganwadis. The government continues to battle these challenges through various legislative and administrative efforts.
