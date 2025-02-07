Protests Erupt at Jadavpur University Over Molestation Allegations by Left Leader

Jadavpur University is at the center of a controversy after two female students accused a Left leader of molestation. According to the complaints, the alleged incidents occurred near gate number 4 of the university.

In response, the university has launched an investigation and provided CCTV footage to the internal complaints committee. Victimized students have begun a sit-in protest seeking justice and reforms.

Suspension of the accused and demands for enhanced security measures have escalated. The ongoing protests highlight the need for immediate action to ensure campus safety.

