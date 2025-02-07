Left Menu

Protests Erupt at Jadavpur University Over Molestation Allegations by Left Leader

Jadavpur University is investigating allegations of molestation involving a Left leader on campus. The victimized female students initiated a sit-in protest demanding justice. The university has handed footage to the internal complaints committee, while the accused is suspended. Calls for improved safety measures intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:34 IST
  • India

Jadavpur University is at the center of a controversy after two female students accused a Left leader of molestation. According to the complaints, the alleged incidents occurred near gate number 4 of the university.

In response, the university has launched an investigation and provided CCTV footage to the internal complaints committee. Victimized students have begun a sit-in protest seeking justice and reforms.

Suspension of the accused and demands for enhanced security measures have escalated. The ongoing protests highlight the need for immediate action to ensure campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

