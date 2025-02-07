Left Menu

NSFAS Warns Landlords Against Demanding Deposits or Extra Payments from Funded Students

NSFAS Warns Landlords Against Demanding Deposits or Extra Payments from Funded Students
This announcement comes in response to several reports indicating that some accommodation providers are requesting such payments from NSFAS-funded students as a condition for accessing approved private housing.
  • South Africa

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has issued a firm reminder to landlords and private accommodation providers not to demand deposits or additional payments from students funded by the scheme. This announcement comes in response to several reports indicating that some accommodation providers are requesting such payments from NSFAS-funded students as a condition for accessing approved private housing.

In a statement released on Thursday, NSFAS emphasized that these demands violate the terms outlined in the Standardised Fixed-Term Lease Agreement, which governs the relationship between private accommodation providers and NSFAS-funded students.

Key Terms of the Lease Agreement:

Payment Structure:

NSFAS commits to paying monthly rent directly to the accommodation provider (lessor) on behalf of the student (lessee) according to NSFAS terms and conditions.

Prohibited Payments:

The lessor is expressly prohibited from requesting or accepting deposits, top-up payments, or any other forms of payment from the lessee.

This includes rent payments while awaiting NSFAS disbursements.

The lessor cannot hold the student liable for any rent payment delays caused by NSFAS.

Defunding Scenarios:

If a student is defunded due to an NSFAS error, the student is not responsible for any outstanding rent accrued up to the defunding date.

Should the student decide to stay in the accommodation after being defunded, they must cover the rent from the defunding date onward.

In cases where defunding results from misrepresentation by the student or guardian, the student must vacate the premises immediately and is responsible for all rent owed.

Unauthorized Moves:

Students relocating to different accommodations without NSFAS approval may find that NSFAS refuses to cover the new rental costs, leaving the student financially responsible.

Dispute Resolution:

NSFAS highlighted that any disputes concerning the lease agreement's interpretation or enforcement must be resolved through the designated NSFAS dispute resolution procedures.

The scheme urged all accommodation providers to adhere strictly to these conditions to ensure a smooth housing experience for NSFAS-funded students. Non-compliance may lead to exclusion from the NSFAS student accommodation portal and other potential repercussions.

