Navigating Exam Stress: Insights from Nagaland's Educational Dialogue
Kevileno Angami of the Nagaland School Education Department emphasized the importance of early preparation for academic exams. Addressing students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' she discussed handling exam pressure and life's challenges with a positive mindset, applauding the program's role in addressing exam-related stress and preparation.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Kevileno Angami, Commissioner and Secretary of the School Education Department in Nagaland, highlighted the critical importance of early exam preparations.
Speaking to students at Dr N K Government Higher Secondary School in Kohima during the Prime Minister's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' Angami acknowledged the intense pressure associated with exams. However, she stressed the need for readiness, both academically and in life's broader challenges.
Angami praised 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for fostering open discourse on exam stress, anxiety, and preparations. Recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the program resonates with students, offering valuable insights into academic and personal growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
