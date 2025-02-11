Left Menu

Tragic Departure: Medical Student's Suicide in Hostel Room

A 23-year-old medical student named R Sai Ram from Rangaraya Medical College died by suicide in his hostel room. The incident occurred during the night while his roommate was studying elsewhere. The police are investigating the cause of this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:03 IST
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old student from Rangaraya Medical College, R Sai Ram, was found dead by suicide in his college hostel room. The student, originally from a village near Narasapuram in West Godavari, was discovered on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when his roommate was away.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death. 'We are yet to determine the reason for his suicide,' a police official told the Press Trust of India (PTI), highlighting the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The unfortunate event has resulted in the registration of a case under Section 194 of BNS, as officials seek to uncover more information. The incident underscores the pressures faced by students in academic environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

