Student Unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia: Protests, Suspensions, and Controversies

In a mounting crisis at Jamia Millia Islamia, student protests erupted following the suspension of 17 students. The administration claims these students were involved in unauthorized protests that disrupted academic activities.

Despite the administration's stance, student activists, backed by the All India Students' Association, are resolute. They demand the withdrawal of suspensions and protest restrictions.

The university condemns misinformation, attributing it to external elements, while protestors accuse the administration of infringing privacy and selectively targeting dissenters.

