Student Unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia: Protests, Suspensions, and Controversies
Jamia Millia Islamia faces ongoing protests after suspending 17 students for alleged unauthorized protests and defamation. Student activists, backed by AISA, demand annulment of suspension and protest restrictions. The administration imputes misinformation while students accuse it of stifling dissent and privacy breaches. A disciplinary meeting is set for February 25.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a mounting crisis at Jamia Millia Islamia, student protests erupted following the suspension of 17 students. The administration claims these students were involved in unauthorized protests that disrupted academic activities.
Despite the administration's stance, student activists, backed by the All India Students' Association, are resolute. They demand the withdrawal of suspensions and protest restrictions.
The university condemns misinformation, attributing it to external elements, while protestors accuse the administration of infringing privacy and selectively targeting dissenters.
