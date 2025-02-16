Balancing Act in Nagaland: Teacher Transfers Amidst Controversy

Nagaland is amidst a controversial teacher transfer process, initiated by the state's Department of School Education, which has ordered the reassignment of 1,650 teachers for better resource allocation.

Advisor Kekhrielhoulie Yhome highlights the challenges, including teachers' personal dilemmas, while stressing the importance of equitable education access for students statewide.

Despite facing resistance, particularly from student bodies, Yhome remains resolute that the rationalisation of teacher postings will proceed, albeit with sensitivity towards exceptional cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)