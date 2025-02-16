Left Menu

Balancing Act in Nagaland: Teacher Transfers Amidst Controversy

Nagaland's advisor for school education, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, addresses ongoing teacher transfers facing opposition. Despite concerns and logistical challenges, the process aims to balance teacher distribution in schools statewide. Yhome emphasizes fairness, acknowledging the personal struggles of teachers, while ensuring quality education for both rural and urban students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland is amidst a controversial teacher transfer process, initiated by the state's Department of School Education, which has ordered the reassignment of 1,650 teachers for better resource allocation.

Advisor Kekhrielhoulie Yhome highlights the challenges, including teachers' personal dilemmas, while stressing the importance of equitable education access for students statewide.

Despite facing resistance, particularly from student bodies, Yhome remains resolute that the rationalisation of teacher postings will proceed, albeit with sensitivity towards exceptional cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

