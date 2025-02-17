Left Menu

Union Education Minister Defends NEP Against Tamil Nadu's Political Backlash

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed Tamil Nadu's opposition to the New Education Policy as political. He stated that the policy does not impose Hindi or any other language on Tamil Nadu students. The Centre remains committed to implementing the NEP, which emphasizes multilingual education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Tamil Nadu's resistance to the New Education Policy, calling it politically motivated. Dismissing allegations of linguistic imposition, he clarified that students could learn multiple languages, including Tamil, English, and others.

Despite opposition, Pradhan reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to implementing the NEP, which he termed an 'aspirational common platform' aimed at fostering competition and a level playing field among students.

Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Pradhan of using financial pressure tactics, claiming the Centre withheld funds to coerce Tamil Nadu into accepting the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

