Union Education Minister Defends NEP Against Tamil Nadu's Political Backlash

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Tamil Nadu's resistance to the New Education Policy, calling it politically motivated. Dismissing allegations of linguistic imposition, he clarified that students could learn multiple languages, including Tamil, English, and others.

Despite opposition, Pradhan reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to implementing the NEP, which he termed an 'aspirational common platform' aimed at fostering competition and a level playing field among students.

Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Pradhan of using financial pressure tactics, claiming the Centre withheld funds to coerce Tamil Nadu into accepting the policy.

