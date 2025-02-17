Diplomatic Maneuvers: Nepalese Student Crisis at KIIT

The tragic incident involving the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, has sparked significant diplomatic activity and student protests.

In response, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced the dispatch of officials to counsel affected students, while the embassy in New Delhi took steps to coordinate with Indian counterparts for students' welfare.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy expressed deep sorrow and confirmed the initiation of an investigation. Diplomatic channels remain active to ensure student safety and address arising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)