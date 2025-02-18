Jharkhand's Leap: Digitalizing Education and Promoting Science Tourism

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at transforming higher education and scientific exploration in the state. On Tuesday, Soren launched six innovative online portals under the Higher and Technical Education Department, designed to enhance the efficiency of operations at universities and colleges across Jharkhand.

These portals include systems for pay fixation, academic excellence fellowships, apprenticeship management, and private university administration, among others. A new model for the Ranchi University campus, set to be built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, promises world-class facilities for 30,000 students.

Further promoting scientific interest, Soren inaugurated a project worth Rs 270 crore to upgrade the regional science centre into a Science City, expected to invigorate scientific tourism in Ranchi. In a separate event, he distributed appointment letters to 289 newly recruited Urban Development Department candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)