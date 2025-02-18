Left Menu

Jharkhand's Leap: Digitalizing Education and Promoting Science Tourism

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched six new portals to streamline university operations and inaugurated an innovation hub. The initiatives aim to enhance higher education and promote scientific tourism. Additionally, a new Ranchi University campus and the Science City project will boost educational facilities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:31 IST
Jharkhand's Leap: Digitalizing Education and Promoting Science Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at transforming higher education and scientific exploration in the state. On Tuesday, Soren launched six innovative online portals under the Higher and Technical Education Department, designed to enhance the efficiency of operations at universities and colleges across Jharkhand.

These portals include systems for pay fixation, academic excellence fellowships, apprenticeship management, and private university administration, among others. A new model for the Ranchi University campus, set to be built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, promises world-class facilities for 30,000 students.

Further promoting scientific interest, Soren inaugurated a project worth Rs 270 crore to upgrade the regional science centre into a Science City, expected to invigorate scientific tourism in Ranchi. In a separate event, he distributed appointment letters to 289 newly recruited Urban Development Department candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025