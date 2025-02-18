Tragic Incident Sparks Diplomatic Tensions: Nepalese Student's Death in Odisha Raises Concerns
The death of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has created turmoil, potentially affecting future admissions of Nepalese students in Odisha. Nepal's government is urging resolution while coordinating with Indian authorities. The incident has prompted discussions in Nepal's Parliament and intensive diplomatic efforts.
- Country:
- Nepal
The tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, has sparked significant diplomatic concern. The Nepal government is considering halting no objection certificates for students wishing to study in Odisha if the situation is not addressed appropriately.
Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has issued statements urging calm among the university's community and initiated a help desk to manage the crisis. Diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure the safety and continuation of education for Nepalese students abroad.
The incident, discussed extensively in Nepal's Parliament, has led Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba to intensify diplomatic discourse, ensuring thorough inquiry and support for the students involved. The Odisha Police have handed over Prakriti's body to her family amidst widespread concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)