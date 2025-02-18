Tragic Incident Sparks Diplomatic Tensions: Nepalese Student's Death in Odisha Raises Concerns

The tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, has sparked significant diplomatic concern. The Nepal government is considering halting no objection certificates for students wishing to study in Odisha if the situation is not addressed appropriately.

Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has issued statements urging calm among the university's community and initiated a help desk to manage the crisis. Diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure the safety and continuation of education for Nepalese students abroad.

The incident, discussed extensively in Nepal's Parliament, has led Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba to intensify diplomatic discourse, ensuring thorough inquiry and support for the students involved. The Odisha Police have handed over Prakriti's body to her family amidst widespread concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)