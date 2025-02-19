Pope Francis' Health: A Beacon of Resilience Amidst Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis is on his sixth day in the hospital for a respiratory infection, with reports indicating he remains alert and has had breakfast, the Vatican announced on Wednesday. Diagnosed with double pneumonia, Francis faces a complex treatment process at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14.

Double pneumonia poses a serious health threat, causing inflammation and potential scarring of the lungs, complicating the breathing process. Initially, the Vatican had mentioned a polymicrobial infection. As his condition is closely monitored, the emphasis extends to tackling what is described as a "complex clinical situation."

Reports from a Vatican official, preferring to remain anonymous, highlight that Pope Francis is not reliant on a ventilator. He is breathing independently, managing to sit in an armchair, and maintain some work related activities. As authorities plan further updates, the 88-year-old pontiff's health remains a focal point, especially given his recent surgery history and ongoing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)