Tragedy at KIIT: Nepalese Student's Death Sparks International Dialogue

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, has called for an unbiased investigation into the reported suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. The call follows her untimely death, which has stirred unrest within the campus community.

Speaking with Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Deuba urged for prompt legal action against the responsible parties and the creation of a safe learning environment for the remaining Nepalese students. Suraj assured that a high-level committee has been appointed to ensure justice for Lamsal and affirmed the safety measures for other students.

In the aftermath of the incident, around 95 expelled Nepalese students have reportedly returned home through the Birgunj border. Authorities from both nations remain in close contact as they work to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)