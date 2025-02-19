Left Menu

Tragedy at KIIT: Nepalese Student's Death Sparks International Dialogue

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has requested an impartial investigation into the death of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT, Odisha. Discussions with Odisha's Education Minister emphasized safety and resumption of classes. A probe committee is formed as expelled Nepalese students return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:32 IST
Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, has called for an unbiased investigation into the reported suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. The call follows her untimely death, which has stirred unrest within the campus community.

Speaking with Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Deuba urged for prompt legal action against the responsible parties and the creation of a safe learning environment for the remaining Nepalese students. Suraj assured that a high-level committee has been appointed to ensure justice for Lamsal and affirmed the safety measures for other students.

In the aftermath of the incident, around 95 expelled Nepalese students have reportedly returned home through the Birgunj border. Authorities from both nations remain in close contact as they work to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

