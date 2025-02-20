Dark Indonesia Protests Ignite Nationwide Against Prabowo’s Budget Cuts
Thousands of students across Indonesia staged 'Dark Indonesia' protests against President Prabowo Subianto's budget cuts, fearing negative effects on social systems. The students are concerned about cuts impacting the education sector and other public services. Demonstrations occurred nationwide, signaling deep unrest about Prabowo's policies.
Thousands of students took to the streets across Indonesia on Thursday in the 'Dark Indonesia' protests, voicing their opposition to President Prabowo Subianto's budget cuts. The nationwide demonstrations erupted in response to fears that these cuts could undermine vital social support systems and threaten the country's future.
Protests occurred in major cities including Yogyakarta, Jakarta, and Medan, reflecting growing discontent since Prabowo assumed office four months ago. Students, donning black attire and carrying placards, demanded policy changes as anxiety rippled regarding the education sector's future amidst cost-cutting measures aimed to redirect $19 billion to other government programs.
While Prabowo's administration assures that education and teacher welfare remain unaffected, concerns persist about potential disruptions in government services. Protests also addressed the military's increasing civilian role and the lack of subsidised gas. Political analysts speculate these issues might impact Prabowo's high approval ratings if not handled carefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
White House Eyes Major Budget Cuts Amid Musk's Federal Layoffs Initiative
Budget Cuts in External Affairs: A 'Musk' Move by Finance Minister?
Kerala Assembly Disrupted Over SC/ST Budget Cuts Allegations
Defense Budget Cuts: A Strategic Realignment
Students Ignite 'Dark Indonesia' in Nationwide Protest Against Budget Cuts