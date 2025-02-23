Chancellor's Arrest for Exam Fraud Sends Shockwaves

In a significant crackdown, Mahbabul Haque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), has been arrested on allegations of facilitating exam fraud. The arrest follows claims that Haque and five teachers assured students of unfair means to achieve higher scores in exams.

Following a late-night court hearing, Haque and the implicated teachers were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The police had requested a seven-day custody to question the accused but will now conduct questioning during their jail term as directed by the court.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Haque, labeling him part of a large fraud network impacting various exams. Haque's involvement in previous controversies, including fraudulently obtaining an OBC certificate, further highlights the seriousness of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)