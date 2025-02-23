Left Menu

Chancellor's Arrest for Exam Fraud Sends Shockwaves

Mahbabul Haque, USTM's Chancellor, was arrested for allegedly promising students unfair means in exams. Remanded to 14-days custody, Haque, and five teachers, were implicated in a fraud network expanding beyond CBSE exams. Chief Minister Sarma criticizes Haque's background and exposes past fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:37 IST
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Mahbabul Haque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), has been arrested on allegations of facilitating exam fraud. The arrest follows claims that Haque and five teachers assured students of unfair means to achieve higher scores in exams.

Following a late-night court hearing, Haque and the implicated teachers were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The police had requested a seven-day custody to question the accused but will now conduct questioning during their jail term as directed by the court.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Haque, labeling him part of a large fraud network impacting various exams. Haque's involvement in previous controversies, including fraudulently obtaining an OBC certificate, further highlights the seriousness of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

