Manipur Exam Scandal: Social Science Paper Leak Sparks Outrage

In a notable breach of protocol, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police after the social science question paper for class 10 was leaked online.

BOSEM secretary S Jitelal confirmed the launch of an investigation, emphasizing that those responsible will face consequences.

The backlash from this incident, particularly from student bodies like the Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur, underscores the need for stricter exam security to protect the exams' integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)