CBSE Eases Affiliation Norms for Branch Schools

The CBSE has eased affiliation rules, allowing schools to open branches under the same name and number. These branches must have separate resources but share management and practices with the main school. A seamless transition for students is anticipated, as branch attendees progress naturally to the main school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:41 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a relaxation in its affiliation norms, enabling its schools to open branch schools under the same name and affiliation number. This move marks a significant shift in policy, allowing for greater flexibility within the educational framework.

According to CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, while main schools will conduct classes from grades 6 to 12, branch schools can operate from pre-primary to grade 5. Although they will share the same management, practices, and an administrative setup, each school must maintain separate resources, including teaching and non-teaching staff.

Despite these separate operations, the branch schools will experience a seamless integration with the main school, ensuring students are not seen as new admissions but rather as seamlessly progressing. Compliance with safety and infrastructure standards remains a priority, with the main school responsible for managing admissions and accounts.

