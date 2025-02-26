CBSE Eases Affiliation Norms for Branch Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a relaxation in its affiliation norms, enabling its schools to open branch schools under the same name and affiliation number. This move marks a significant shift in policy, allowing for greater flexibility within the educational framework.

According to CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, while main schools will conduct classes from grades 6 to 12, branch schools can operate from pre-primary to grade 5. Although they will share the same management, practices, and an administrative setup, each school must maintain separate resources, including teaching and non-teaching staff.

Despite these separate operations, the branch schools will experience a seamless integration with the main school, ensuring students are not seen as new admissions but rather as seamlessly progressing. Compliance with safety and infrastructure standards remains a priority, with the main school responsible for managing admissions and accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)