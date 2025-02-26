Punjabi's Omission Sparks Controversy in Education
The Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, criticized the BJP-led Centre and CBSE over the alleged removal of Punjabi from Class 10 subjects, calling it a conspiracy against Punjabi culture. The state has mandated Punjabi as a main subject, threatening the validity of non-compliant certificates.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, vocally condemned the decision by the BJP-led central government and the CBSE to reportedly exclude Punjabi from the Class 10 subjects list. Labeling the move as a strategic attack on Punjab's cultural identity, Bains addressed media in a fiery press conference.
The minister declared that a new state directive ensures Punjabi remains a primary subject in all schools across educational boards in Punjab. In cases where Punjabi is not a main subject, Bains warned, academic certificates could be deemed invalid.
Adding to the controversy, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema called the exclusion discriminatory, highlighting Punjabi's significance in India's cultural tapestry and demanding its reinstatement as a regional language in educational curriculums. The decision has ignited statewide debates on language and identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Calls Punjab Meet Post-Delhi Setback Amid Criticism
Odisha FC's Grit Shines in Resilient Draw Against Punjab FC
They have been saying this earlier also, let them say it: Punjab CM Mann over Congress' claim of AAP MLAs in its touch.
Meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs with party chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann starts in Delhi.
AAP's Strategic Huddle amid Punjab Dissent Rumors