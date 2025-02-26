Controversy Erupts Over CBSE Exam Norms and Punjabi Language

The Punjab government has raised concerns over new draft norms by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), alleging the exclusion of Punjabi from the Class 10 subject list. While Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains warned against any neglect of the language, CBSE insists no subjects will be omitted.

The CBSE maintains that the circulated list is indicative and continues to offer all existing languages, including 13 notably unlisted ones like Russian and Malayalam. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj reiterated that current subjects would remain available for Class 10 exams, while stakeholders provide feedback until March 9.

Under new norms, CBSE plans biannual exams by 2026, providing students a choice between sessions in February and May. These changes align with NEP recommendations aimed at reducing exam-related stress. The CBSE assures this mechanism also replaces supplementary exams, fostering flexibility in handling subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)