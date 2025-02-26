Ministry Refutes Sam Pitroda's Claims of IIT Disruption

The Ministry of Education strongly refuted allegations made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who claimed that offensive content was played during his virtual discussion with students of IIT Ranchi. Pitroda stated on February 22 that a hacker disrupted his webcast attended by multiple students.

However, the Ministry clarified that no IIT exists in Ranchi, which contradicts Pitroda's statement. It emphasized that there is an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ranchi, which confirmed that Pitroda was never invited for any lecture, either in person or virtually.

The Ministry warned that attempts to tarnish the reputation of renowned institutions like IITs, known for their excellence and contribution, may face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)