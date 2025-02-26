Left Menu

Ministry Refutes Sam Pitroda's Claims of IIT Disruption

The Ministry of Education refuted Congress leader Sam Pitroda's claim of objectionable content played during an online interaction with IIT Ranchi students. Clarifying there's no IIT in Ranchi, the ministry stated the accusation seems an uninformed attempt to damage the institution's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:59 IST
Ministry Refutes Sam Pitroda's Claims of IIT Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education strongly refuted allegations made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who claimed that offensive content was played during his virtual discussion with students of IIT Ranchi. Pitroda stated on February 22 that a hacker disrupted his webcast attended by multiple students.

However, the Ministry clarified that no IIT exists in Ranchi, which contradicts Pitroda's statement. It emphasized that there is an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ranchi, which confirmed that Pitroda was never invited for any lecture, either in person or virtually.

The Ministry warned that attempts to tarnish the reputation of renowned institutions like IITs, known for their excellence and contribution, may face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025