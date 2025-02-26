Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update: Signs of Recovery in Hospital

The Vatican reports that Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia and a kidney issue, is showing slight improvement. He is currently in his 13th night at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking his longest hospital stay during his papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:11 IST
Pope Francis' Health Update: Signs of Recovery in Hospital
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has exhibited a slight improvement in his health as he continues to fight double pneumonia. The Vatican announced on Wednesday that a previous kidney issue has been resolved.

Pope Francis, aged 88 and leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years, has been hospitalized for 13 nights at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking his most extended stay in medical care since assuming the papacy.

The Vatican's latest health update provides hope for recovery as the Pope's condition gradually improves, ensuring the global Catholic community watches anxiously for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025