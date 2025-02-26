Pope Francis' Health Update: Signs of Recovery in Hospital

Pope Francis has exhibited a slight improvement in his health as he continues to fight double pneumonia. The Vatican announced on Wednesday that a previous kidney issue has been resolved.

Pope Francis, aged 88 and leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years, has been hospitalized for 13 nights at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking his most extended stay in medical care since assuming the papacy.

The Vatican's latest health update provides hope for recovery as the Pope's condition gradually improves, ensuring the global Catholic community watches anxiously for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)