Tragic Demise of Student Amid Academic Pressure
A 17-year-old student, identified as Darshan R, was found dead in his home, believed to be driven by academic pressure as exams commenced. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of his death.
A 17-year-old student was discovered dead at his Maruthankuzhy home on Monday morning, according to local authorities.
The student, Darshan R, was enrolled in Plus Two at a Vazhuthacaud school. Police say the young man was found hanging in his bedroom.
The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case and launched a probe. Early investigations indicate that academic pressure may have led to the unfortunate event as board exams started that day. The exact cause remains under investigation.
