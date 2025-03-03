Tragic Demise of Student Amid Academic Pressure

A 17-year-old student was discovered dead at his Maruthankuzhy home on Monday morning, according to local authorities.

The student, Darshan R, was enrolled in Plus Two at a Vazhuthacaud school. Police say the young man was found hanging in his bedroom.

The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case and launched a probe. Early investigations indicate that academic pressure may have led to the unfortunate event as board exams started that day. The exact cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)