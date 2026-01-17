Haryana's Rs 858 Crore Initiative: A Boost for Farmers and Women Empowerment

On Saturday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a substantial financial injection for the state's development, amounting to Rs 858 crore.

This funding, spread across various initiatives, prominently includes Rs 659 crore dedicated to incentives and grants for farmers, reinforcing the government's commitment to agricultural advancement.

In a parallel effort towards empowering women, Rs 181 crore has been distributed among eligible beneficiaries. Furthermore, the state has provided a Rs 18.56 crore subsidy under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana, ensuring a multi-faceted approach towards socio-economic upliftment.

