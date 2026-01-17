Left Menu

Haryana's Rs 858 Crore Initiative: A Boost for Farmers and Women Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the release of Rs 858 crore for various schemes. A significant portion, Rs 659 crore, is allocated for agricultural incentives. Additionally, Rs 181 crore supports women under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana and Rs 18.56 crore for gas subsidies, reflecting holistic state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:02 IST
Haryana's Rs 858 Crore Initiative: A Boost for Farmers and Women Empowerment
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a substantial financial injection for the state's development, amounting to Rs 858 crore.

This funding, spread across various initiatives, prominently includes Rs 659 crore dedicated to incentives and grants for farmers, reinforcing the government's commitment to agricultural advancement.

In a parallel effort towards empowering women, Rs 181 crore has been distributed among eligible beneficiaries. Furthermore, the state has provided a Rs 18.56 crore subsidy under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana, ensuring a multi-faceted approach towards socio-economic upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026