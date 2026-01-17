Haryana's Rs 858 Crore Initiative: A Boost for Farmers and Women Empowerment
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the release of Rs 858 crore for various schemes. A significant portion, Rs 659 crore, is allocated for agricultural incentives. Additionally, Rs 181 crore supports women under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana and Rs 18.56 crore for gas subsidies, reflecting holistic state development.
On Saturday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a substantial financial injection for the state's development, amounting to Rs 858 crore.
This funding, spread across various initiatives, prominently includes Rs 659 crore dedicated to incentives and grants for farmers, reinforcing the government's commitment to agricultural advancement.
In a parallel effort towards empowering women, Rs 181 crore has been distributed among eligible beneficiaries. Furthermore, the state has provided a Rs 18.56 crore subsidy under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana, ensuring a multi-faceted approach towards socio-economic upliftment.
