Crisis in Jharkhand Schools: Single-Teacher Institutions and Budget Debates Spark Concerns

Jharkhand is grappling with a critical shortage in its educational system. Education Minister Ramdas Soren revealed that 7,930 state-run schools are functioning with only a single teacher, leading to significant challenges in providing quality education to 3.81 lakh enrolled students. Soren addressed the state assembly, emphasizing the urgent need to address the vacancy crisis, with 17,850 teaching positions currently unfilled.

Adding to the education sector's woes, the state's financial conduct came under scrutiny during the assembly's budget debate for 2025-26. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi criticized the government for failing to meet revenue targets, securing only 58.82% of projected tax revenues. The debate also highlighted low government spending in crucial sectors such as agriculture and public services.

Despite the criticism, JMM MLA Hemlal Murmu praised the state budget for its focus on social security initiatives and its inclusive approach. With significant allocations for schemes like the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' and pension programs, Murmu expressed optimism about the budget's potential to drive growth and uplift marginalized communities. Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato announced that the budget debate would continue the following day.

