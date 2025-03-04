Left Menu

Delhi University Dismisses Inclusion of Controversial Historical Texts

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has dismissed the inclusion of Manusmriti and Baburnama in the university’s History curriculum. Despite departmental approval, no statutory nod has been granted. Emphasizing the new educational focus, Singh aims for courses aligning with Indian traditions, contributing to national development under NEP 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:56 IST
Yogesh Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has firmly denied any plans to include the texts Manusmriti and Baburnama in the university's History curriculum. The statement counters recent reports suggesting such an addition was under consideration for upcoming academic discussions.

Singh clarified that these subjects have neither been proposed nor will they be considered in future meetings. While the History department's course committee had approved the texts for inclusion in the syllabus, the university has not granted statutory approval for their integration.

Singh described Baburnama, the autobiography of Mughal emperor Babur, as irrelevant, and emphasized DU's focus on introducing courses aligning with Indian traditions under NEP 2020. Such courses aim to support national development, aiming for India to be a developed nation by 2047.

