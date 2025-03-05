Left Menu

SFI Dominates Ambedkar University Student Elections After Six-Year Hiatus

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) emerged victorious in the recent Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council elections, winning 24 out of 45 seats. Held after a six-year gap, the elections saw significant student participation. The results indicate a rejection of right-wing politics, with SFI expected to shape the central coordination committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has claimed a decisive victory in the Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council elections, securing 24 out of 45 available seats. This marks a significant triumph for the left-wing student organization, particularly on the Karampura campus, where they made remarkable gains.

These elections, conducted after a six-year interlude, witnessed enthusiastic student involvement across the university's various campuses. The SFI not only retained dominance at the Kashmere Gate, winning 16 seats, but also established a presence on the Lodhi Road and Qutub Institutional Area campuses, according to a statement issued by the organization.

Moreover, the SFI's success poses a challenge to right-wing student politics, marked by the ABVP's inability to gain significant traction. The council elections, criticized by AISA for alleged irregularities, will see SFI playing a pivotal role in forming the central coordination committee, the council's highest decision-making entity.

