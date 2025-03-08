Exam Scam Bust: 19 Arrested in UP for Cheating Scheme
Nineteen people were arrested by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force for cheating in the UP Board class 10 English exam. Raids at Jagannath Singh Public Inter College in Hardoi district uncovered a gang impersonating students. Numerous answer sheets were recovered, and center administrators face action.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended 19 individuals involved in orchestrating a cheating scheme during the class 10 English examination of the UP Board, an authority confirmed on Saturday.
The exam was conducted in the morning shift on Friday, but subsequent raids unearthed fraudulent activities involving impersonators and solvers.
In two separate operations, the STF recovered 20 answer sheets and detained several suspects, revealing the depth of impersonation collusion within the educational institutions affected.
