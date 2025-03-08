Exam Scam Bust: 19 Arrested in UP for Cheating Scheme

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended 19 individuals involved in orchestrating a cheating scheme during the class 10 English examination of the UP Board, an authority confirmed on Saturday.

The exam was conducted in the morning shift on Friday, but subsequent raids unearthed fraudulent activities involving impersonators and solvers.

In two separate operations, the STF recovered 20 answer sheets and detained several suspects, revealing the depth of impersonation collusion within the educational institutions affected.

