One Nation One Subscription: Elevating India's Research Accessibility

The One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative by the Indian government grants access to Taylor & Francis' 2,500+ journals to over 6,500 Indian institutions. This move enhances India's scholarly and research capabilities, potentially increasing the country's standing as a global science leader.

Updated: 12-03-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Indian government has expanded research accessibility through the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, enabling over 6,500 institutions across India to access a range of over 2,500 peer-reviewed journals from Taylor & Francis. This initiative aims to democratize access to high-impact scholarly articles.

Specifically targeted at higher education and government-managed research institutions, ONOS is poised to significantly contribute to research equity. By including Taylor & Francis, which holds one of the world's largest portfolios in Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian researchers now have access to cutting-edge studies crucial for advancing national and global scholarly pursuits.

Penny Ladkin-Brand, CEO of Taylor & Francis, heralded ONOS as a milestone achievement for India's research community, highlighting how it serves as a catalyst for innovation. With this initiative, India is on track to bolster its profile as an emerging science superpower, second only to countries like the US and China in terms of publishing output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

