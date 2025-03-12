Osmania University Students Rally After Razor Blade Discovery in Hostel Meal

Osmania University students staged a protest after discovering a razor blade in curry served at their hostel mess. In response, university authorities initiated an investigation to address the alarming incident.

The protest took place on Tuesday night, as students rallied with the food container demanding urgent action from university officials, including the Vice Chancellor.

Amidst claims of contaminants like worms and broken bangle pieces in meals, the protest highlighted ongoing issues within the hostel mess. Despite prior assurances, students criticized the administration's lack of concrete intervention.

