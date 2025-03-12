Osmania University Students Rally After Razor Blade Discovery in Hostel Meal
Students at Osmania University protested after finding a razor blade in their hostel meal. They demanded action from the administration, which formed a committee to investigate the issue. Reports of other contaminants in meals have also surfaced, prompting criticism of university officials for inadequate responses.
Osmania University students staged a protest after discovering a razor blade in curry served at their hostel mess. In response, university authorities initiated an investigation to address the alarming incident.
The protest took place on Tuesday night, as students rallied with the food container demanding urgent action from university officials, including the Vice Chancellor.
Amidst claims of contaminants like worms and broken bangle pieces in meals, the protest highlighted ongoing issues within the hostel mess. Despite prior assurances, students criticized the administration's lack of concrete intervention.
