Left Menu

Osmania University Students Rally After Razor Blade Discovery in Hostel Meal

Students at Osmania University protested after finding a razor blade in their hostel meal. They demanded action from the administration, which formed a committee to investigate the issue. Reports of other contaminants in meals have also surfaced, prompting criticism of university officials for inadequate responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:40 IST
Osmania University Students Rally After Razor Blade Discovery in Hostel Meal
  • Country:
  • India

Osmania University students staged a protest after discovering a razor blade in curry served at their hostel mess. In response, university authorities initiated an investigation to address the alarming incident.

The protest took place on Tuesday night, as students rallied with the food container demanding urgent action from university officials, including the Vice Chancellor.

Amidst claims of contaminants like worms and broken bangle pieces in meals, the protest highlighted ongoing issues within the hostel mess. Despite prior assurances, students criticized the administration's lack of concrete intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025