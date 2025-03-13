Financial Scandal Unfolds: IIM Rohtak Director Under Probe

The Union Ministry of Education has mandated a probe into alleged financial irregularities at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak under Director Dheeraj Sharma. Sources indicate Sharma is asked to be suspended or sent on leave pending investigation for alleged fund misappropriation.

Sharma faces allegations of inflating IIM Rohtak's financials and disbursing more than Rs 1 crore annually in variable pay from 2018-19. The inquiry will also verify educational certificates of Sharma and other recruited staff, following concerns raised by the Ministry's Principal Chief Controller of Accounts.

The Ministry has advised that control of IIM Rohtak be transferred to an uninvolved faculty member. A prompt inquiry has been assigned to Professor Manoj Tiwari, with completion expected within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)