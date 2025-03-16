Stunt-Loaded Celebrations at GMERS: A Probe Initiated

A probe has been initiated following the emergence of videos showing medical students at GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Valsad, Gujarat, celebrating their annual functions with loud music. The videos, which went viral on social media, also depicted students performing risky stunts, leading to concerns over compliance with regulations.

GMERS dean, Dr. Kamlesh Shah, announced that a committee would investigate the apparent violations. He stated that students had permission to hold their celebrations on the football ground adjacent to the hospital, provided there was no disturbance to patients and nearby residents. Initial indications suggested these conditions were breached.

The permissions, which were granted for four days from March 15 to 18, were intended to maintain order and minimize disturbances. However, video footage showed students engaging in loud music sessions near the hospital building and executing stunts, such as jumping out of car windows and sunroofs, prompting officials to order a detailed inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)