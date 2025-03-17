Left Menu

Clash Over Education Policy: Puducherry Assembly Chaos

The Puducherry Assembly experienced heated debates over implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). Opposition parties DMK and Congress opposed the ruling AINRC's adoption of the CBSE curriculum, leading to disruptions and a walkout. AINRC's Chandira Priyanga argued the NEP benefits students, but opposition accused the government of succumbing to external pressures.

Clash Over Education Policy: Puducherry Assembly Chaos
The Puducherry Assembly became a battleground on Monday, with sharp exchanges between the opposition DMK and Congress and the ruling AINRC concerning the implementation of the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP).

Tensions flared as opposition members staged a walkout in protest against the decision to implement the NEP, promoting the CBSE curriculum, despite resistance from local parties.

Amidst the uproar, AINRC legislator Chandira Priyanga defended the NEP and pressed on with her support, creating dramatic scenes as she stood on her chair to appeal to the Speaker for order in the raucous assembly hall.

