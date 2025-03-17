Clash Over Education Policy: Puducherry Assembly Chaos

The Puducherry Assembly became a battleground on Monday, with sharp exchanges between the opposition DMK and Congress and the ruling AINRC concerning the implementation of the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP).

Tensions flared as opposition members staged a walkout in protest against the decision to implement the NEP, promoting the CBSE curriculum, despite resistance from local parties.

Amidst the uproar, AINRC legislator Chandira Priyanga defended the NEP and pressed on with her support, creating dramatic scenes as she stood on her chair to appeal to the Speaker for order in the raucous assembly hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)