Building a Sustainable Future: Delhi Schools Unite for Clean Air

The Delhi Directorate of Education, alongside the Commission for Air Quality Management and Yuvamanthan, is launching "Building a Sustainable Future". This initiative aims to engage Delhi's schools in sustainable practices through environmental courses, projects, and activities. Schools are tasked to report participation by March 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:13 IST
Building a Sustainable Future: Delhi Schools Unite for Clean Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Directorate of Education has partnered with the Commission for Air Quality Management and Yuvamanthan to introduce an initiative named "Building a Sustainable Future." This program is designed to engage students, teachers, and parents across Delhi in promoting sustainable practices within their schools.

According to a circular released on Monday, the initiative aims to raise awareness about air pollution and sustainability through a series of educational and actionable activities. These include an e-course on environmental matters, student-driven research projects, and interactive workshops.

The program will also incorporate "Shunya Audits" for Environmental Assessments, district-wide Clean Air Challenges, and e-waste collection drives to encourage hands-on environmental activities. School heads have been directed to disseminate information about the initiative, while Education Officers are responsible for coordinating participation and submitting compliance reports by March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

