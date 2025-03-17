Building a Sustainable Future: Delhi Schools Unite for Clean Air

The Delhi Directorate of Education has partnered with the Commission for Air Quality Management and Yuvamanthan to introduce an initiative named "Building a Sustainable Future." This program is designed to engage students, teachers, and parents across Delhi in promoting sustainable practices within their schools.

According to a circular released on Monday, the initiative aims to raise awareness about air pollution and sustainability through a series of educational and actionable activities. These include an e-course on environmental matters, student-driven research projects, and interactive workshops.

The program will also incorporate "Shunya Audits" for Environmental Assessments, district-wide Clean Air Challenges, and e-waste collection drives to encourage hands-on environmental activities. School heads have been directed to disseminate information about the initiative, while Education Officers are responsible for coordinating participation and submitting compliance reports by March 25.

