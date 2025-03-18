Left Menu

IIMA Partners with FPSB India for Groundbreaking Financial Planning Program

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) collaborates with FPSB India to launch a pioneering Executive Program in Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services, targeting mid-to-senior finance professionals. The course offers a blend of online and on-campus sessions, focusing on investment management, tax planning, and risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) has joined forces with FPSB India to offer a revolutionary one-year Executive Program in Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services. This program, the first of its kind, aims to enhance financial planning education in India, aligning with the nation's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Targeting mid-to-senior-level finance professionals, the IIMA program seeks to combine academic excellence with industry expertise. 'Financial planning is a crucial pillar of economic development,' noted Joshy Jacob, a faculty member at IIMA, highlighting the importance of this initiative.

The program's blended learning model includes 84 online weekend sessions and 10 immersive on-campus days at IIMA. FPSB India CEO Krishan Mishra emphasized the growing need for advanced financial advisory skills in today's regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

