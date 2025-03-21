Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Dismantling the Federal Education System

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to dismantle the Department of Education, favoring local control over education. The move, alarming to liberal advocates, signals a shift toward reducing federal influence in education, mirroring Trump's broader agenda against what conservatives see as liberal schooling indoctrination.

In a significant shift toward altering the landscape of American education, President Donald Trump, on Thursday, signed an executive order aimed at gutting the federal Department of Education. The order, part of his long-standing campaign pledge to conservatives, seeks to decentralize education policy, placing more control in the hands of states and local boards.

Joining Trump at the signing ceremony in the East Room were students and notable Republican governors, including Texas' Greg Abbott and Florida's Ron DeSantis. Trump emphasized this order as a step toward 'returning education back to the states,' although a complete abolishment would require an act of Congress, which he currently lacks the votes to achieve.

This bold move feeds into Trump's larger agenda against perceived liberal indoctrination in schools, encompassing everything from K-12 to higher education. Critics worry about the impact on important federal programs and grant structures, as well as potential consequences for diversity and inclusion policies within educational institutions.

