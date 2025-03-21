From Village Roots to Global EdTech: Dr. Akram Ahmad's Inspiring Journey

Dr. Akram Ahmad, a pioneering force in EdTech, has had his remarkable journey from rural India to global impact featured on the latest season of Brands of Tomorrow.

Growing up in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Ahmad overcame substantial challenges to pursue higher education, eventually earning a PhD from the University of Sydney. His experiences revealed systemic gaps in international healthcare professional licensure and mobility, driving him to establish Academically Global.

The platform offers comprehensive solutions for healthcare professionals seeking international careers, integrating educational opportunities, licensure exam preparation, and job placement services. Dr. Ahmad's story exemplifies the transformative power of education and entrepreneurship, empowering thousands worldwide.

